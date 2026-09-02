4:00 PM Update: Route 147 is now open in Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a portion of Route 147 is closed between Toad Valley Road and Carls Hill Road in Little Mahanoy Township, Northumberland County due to a downed tree and utilities.

A detour is in place using Route 225 to Mahantango Creek Road (Route 3024). Drivers should follow the detour and drive with caution in the area.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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