Montoursville, PA – Drivers in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to downed trees or utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Lycoming

Route 44 between Route 220 and Route 4001 (Pine Creek Road) in Cummings and Watson townships, for flooding.

Route 880 between Route 3002 (Middle Road) and Route 44 in Limestone Township, for flooding.

Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) between Route 973 (Main Street) and Youngs Road in Mifflin Township, for flooding.

(OPEN) Route 287 lane restriction between Route 973 (Main Street) in Mifflin Township and Route 220 in Piatt Township, for flooding.

Snyder

Route 1007 (North White Top Road) between Route 35 (Market Street) and Mine Road in Washington Township, for flooding.

Union

Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) and Route 2001 (Buffalo Run Road) in Buffalo Township, for flooding.

Route 2001 (Buffalo Run Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) and Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) in Buffalo Township, for flooding.

Route 3003 (Millmont Road) between Lynn Street and Route 45 (Main Street) in Harleton in Limestone Township, for flooding

(OPEN) Route 3010 (Swengel Road) between Route 45 (Old Turnpike Road) and Thomas Road in Limestone Township, for flooding.

PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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