Crack Sealing Project Begins Next Week in North Central PA

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a crack sealing project is set to begin next week on several routes in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties.

Week of Monday September 28

The contractor, Bothar Construction, LLC., will be working next week at the following locations:

Northumberland County

Route 54 between Bear Gap and Natalie.

Route 147 between Interstate 80 and Ridge Road

Route 405 between Milton and Northumberland Borough

Columbia County

Route 54 between Strong in Mount Carmel Township and Locustdale

Route 42 between Numidia and Centralia

Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Drivers are urged to drive with caution in the area.

Bothar Construction, LLC. is the prime contractor for this $348,000 crack sealing projects which includes routes in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder counties. This project is anticipated to be completed in November 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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