Montoursville, PA – Drivers can expect minor traffic disruptions next week on the Barry King Memorial Bridge (Route 11) in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County and Union Township, Union County, for a bridge inspection.

On Wednesday, September 30 and Thursday, October 1, drivers can expect shoulder closures and lane shifts on the Barry King Memorial Bridge while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge crew inspects the bridge using the underbridge crane. Work will be performed between the hours of 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM, weather permitting.

Driver should be alert, reduce speeds, watch for lane shifts, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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