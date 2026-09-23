PennDOT Issues Update on High Friction Surface Applications

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update on a High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) project impacting Route 120 in Grugan Township and Route 664 in Woodward Township. HFST increases skid resistance at the application sites and enhances safety for motorists.

Surface preparation and paving on these roads was completed earlier this construction season and the HFST was applied. This process uses bauxite and other rock mixture that are higher quality and less likely to wear down than normal pavement to create more friction on pavements, reducing the likelihood of vehicle skid because there is more friction between the tires and the road surface. District 2’s Highway Safety Unit identified the locations to receive the HFSTs under this contract based on crash data indicating high occurrences of lane departure crashes.

This process is not to be confused with Surface Treatment, more commonly known as “oil and chip.”

The contractor will return to Route 664 in mid-October to complete sweeping on Route 664, thus ending construction for the Clinton County portion of this project.

Work under this contract includes surface preparation, HFST, line painting, and other miscellaneous construction on seven roads in Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Elk counties that will improve safety on more than 3.5 miles of road. MEKIS Construction Corporation is the contractor for this $1.4 million project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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