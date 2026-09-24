PennDOT Announces Start Date for College Avenue Work

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced work to excavate and replace the concrete bus lane on Route 26 (College Avenue) will begin on Monday, September 28. This work is part of a larger resurfacing project to improve the ride quality and extend the service life of Beaver Avenue between Atherton and High streets in State College Borough.

Starting Monday, the contractor will close the right (travel) lane of College Avenue between McCalister and South Allen streets to excavate and replace the bus lane. PennDOT anticipates the lane will remain closed until Thursday, October 1, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

While work on the bus lane is occurring, the crosswalk at Pugh Street will be closed. Pedestrians approaching College Avenue from Pugh Street will follow a detour to the crosswalk at McCalister Street.

Excavation and replacement of the concrete bus lane is the only work under this contract scheduled during the 2026 construction season. Resurfacing work on Beaver Avenue will occur during 2027 construction season. PennDOT will issue an update before resurfacing work begins.

Overall work to be completed under this contract includes paving, drainage improvements, pouring concrete curbing and sidewalks with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant detectable warning surfaces, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this $1.5 million project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598

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