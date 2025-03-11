REMINDER: Route 3104 McKees Rocks Bridge Closure Today in McKees Rocks

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is reminding motorists the closure on Route 3104 (McKees Rocks Bridge) in McKees Rocks Borough, Allegheny County will occur today, Tuesday, March 11.

A full closure of the McKees Rocks Bridge will occur from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Tuesday, March 11 as crews perform overhead sign installation work along the bridge. The closure could be lifted earlier if the work is completed sooner.

Posted Detour

Route 51 to Route 65

From the intersection of Route 51 (Island Avenue) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 51

Turn left on Chartiers Ave/Linden Street

Turn left on Stanhope Street

Turn right onto Route 51 (West Carson Street)

Continue left, following signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376

Bear right onto Steuben Street

Follow signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376

Bear left onto South Main Street

Continue in the middle lane and follow signs for northbound West End Bridge/North Shore/I-279/Route 19

Bear left to the West End Circle, then quickly bear right onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Turn left onto northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)/Chateau Street

Bear left to stay on northbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)

End Detour

Route 65 to Route 51

From the intersection of Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 65

Take the ramp to Route 19/Route 51/West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Turn right onto northbound Route 51 (West Carson Street)

Turn left on Stanhope Street

Turn right on Linden Street

Turn right on Route 51 (Island Avenue)

End Detour

Motorists accessing the bridge from the Helen Street ramps should utilize Robb Street, River Road and Route 51, then follow the above detours.

A flagger will be stationed at the on-ramp from Helen Street towards Route 51 to allow access of emergency vehicles and PRT buses, as needed during the McKees Rocks Bridge closure.

The $38.6 million McKees Rocks Bridge preservation project extends between Route 51 (Island Avenue) and Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) and includes sidewalk replacement, sidewalk support steel repairs, sidewalk railing painting, full-depth concrete pavement reconstruction of the road and two ramps at Helen Street, ADA curb ramp installation, approach pavement work at intersections of Routes 65 and 51, barrier replacement and upgrade, deck overhang and spall repair, railroad fencing installation, and other miscellaneous construction. As work occurs, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in the fall of 2025.

The Brayman Construction Corporation and Advantage Steel and Construction, LLC are the prime contractor.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for the McKees Rocks Bridge preservation including traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to nhaney@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – McKees Rocks Bridge” in the subject line.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Nicole Haney, 412-429-5011

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