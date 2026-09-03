Zelienople Borough Road Railroad Crossing Closure on Route288/New Castle Road

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is announcing railroad crossing replacement on Route 288/New Castle Road in Zelienople, Butler County.

Vision Industries will be replacing the railroad crossing on behalf of Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad September 19 starting at 6:00 AM through September 22 at 8:00 AM. The railroad crossing will be closed during this time.

To detour from the west side of the railroad tracks, drivers will travel south on Route 288, turn left onto Route 588, and then turn left onto Hartzel School Road. Continue south on Hartzell School Road and turn left onto Route 68. Turn left onto Route 19 and turn left onto Route 288.

To detour from the east side of the railroad tracks drivers will travel east on Route 288. Turn right onto Route 19 and then turn right onto Route 68. Continue south on Route 68 and turn right onto Hartzell School Road. Continue on Hartzell School Road, turn right onto Route 588, and turn right on Route 288.

Work is weather dependent.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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