Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding the Shelocta Truss Preservation project in Armstrong Township, Indiana County.

The purpose of the virtual plans display is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition.

The Shelocta Truss Preservation project will preserve the existing structure that carries Route 56 over Crooked Creek. The project consists of painting the existing steel truss members and installing snow shield retrofits on the existing barriers. Construction for the project is projected between June 2027 and August 2027.

An online presentation of the project will be available which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for these projects. To access the webpage visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/penndot/projects-near-you/district-10-projects, click on Indiana County, then choose the project name – Shelocta Truss Preservation project. The presentation will be available from September 8 through October 4, 2026.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Jared Hoover, Project Manager, at 724-427-3541.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov