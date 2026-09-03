Utility Work Update on Ekastown Road Project

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is alerting drivers to continued utility work on Route 228 (Ekastown Road) in Clinton and Buffalo townships, Butler County.

Utility crews will continue to work on Route 228 (Ekastown Road) between the intersections of Saxonburg Boulevard and Sarver Road through Spring 2027 as weather permits. Motorists should expect short-term temporary lane closures with flagging during this project.

Plum Contracting, Inc. of Greensburg, PA is completing this $17.3 million project, which is estimated to be completed at the end of November 2028.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn.

# # #