With autumn already underway and hunting season nearing, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its safety partners are reminding drivers to be alert for deer on the move near area roads.
The were 6,309 deer-related crashes in Pennsylvania last year, resulting in 1,408 injuries and 11 fatalities, according to PennDOT data. PennDOT’s District 1 – Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties – reported 513 deer-related crashes in 2025, which is the lowest mark since 484 crashes in 2022.
There were also zero fatalities resulting from deer-related crashes last year in the northwestern region for the first time since 2021.
“Due to Pennsylvania’s sizable wildlife population, drivers are likely to encounter deer during their commute and should expect the unexpected,” said Mike Tautin, a Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator with the Highway Safety Network. “While drivers can’t always predict when a deer will cross in front of them, they can reduce their chances of being in a crash by slowing down and remaining alert, especially where deer crossing signs are posted.”
Deer are known to travel in small herds and are most active between sunset and sunrise as they look for food. Drivers should be extra cautious during morning and evening travels.
PennDOT recommends these additional safety tips to help prevent deer-related crashes:
- Increase the following distance between vehicles.
- Make new drivers aware of increased deer movement and common crossing spots.
- Exercise caution when one deer crosses the roadway and be on the lookout for more that could be coming behind it.
- Always wear your seat belt. It is your best protection against death or serious injury if you are involved in a crash.
- Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- Turn your headlights on whenever using your wipers to maximize visibility.
If a driver is involved in a deer-related crash, they should assess the situation to determine whether or not they need to contact local authorities.
“Drivers need to dial 911 if their vehicle is no longer drivable after striking a deer or anyone has sustained injuries,” said Trooper Cindy Schick, Community Services Officer with Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Oftentimes the vehicle has very little damage and can be driven from the scene without filing a report.”
Pennsylvanians can report a dead deer for removal from state-maintained roads by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or submitting feedback through the PennDOT Customer Care Center.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.
Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.
Editor’s Note: Below are statistics for reported deer-related crashes, total injuries, and total fatalities for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties over the last five years.
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
5-Year Total
Crawford
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
120
22
0
126
25
1
146
30
1
128
30
1
153
32
0
673
139
3
Erie
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
133
19
0
117
13
0
132
24
1
170
36
0
147
29
0
699
121
1
Forest
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
18
9
0
8
2
0
13
3
0
12
3
0
5
2
0
56
19
0
Mercer
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
92
22
0
96
14
0
122
26
2
122
21
1
102
23
0
534
106
3
Venango
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
70
8
0
87
16
1
87
15
0
93
13
0
68
16
0
405
68
1
Warren
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
44
8
0
50
13
0
45
12
0
41
11
0
38
8
0
218
52
0
District Wide
Crashes
Total Injuries
Total Fatalities
479
88
0
484
83
2
545
110
4
566
114
2
513
110
0
2,587
505
8
MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095
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