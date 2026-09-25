With autumn already underway and hunting season nearing, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its safety partners are reminding drivers to be alert for deer on the move near area roads.

The were 6,309 deer-related crashes in Pennsylvania last year, resulting in 1,408 injuries and 11 fatalities, according to PennDOT data. PennDOT’s District 1 – Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties – reported 513 deer-related crashes in 2025, which is the lowest mark since 484 crashes in 2022.

There were also zero fatalities resulting from deer-related crashes last year in the northwestern region for the first time since 2021.

“Due to Pennsylvania’s sizable wildlife population, drivers are likely to encounter deer during their commute and should expect the unexpected,” said Mike Tautin, a Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator with the Highway Safety Network. “While drivers can’t always predict when a deer will cross in front of them, they can reduce their chances of being in a crash by slowing down and remaining alert, especially where deer crossing signs are posted.”

Deer are known to travel in small herds and are most active between sunset and sunrise as they look for food. Drivers should be extra cautious during morning and evening travels.

PennDOT recommends these additional safety tips to help prevent deer-related crashes:

Increase the following distance between vehicles.

Make new drivers aware of increased deer movement and common crossing spots.

Exercise caution when one deer crosses the roadway and be on the lookout for more that could be coming behind it.

Always wear your seat belt. It is your best protection against death or serious injury if you are involved in a crash.

Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Turn your headlights on whenever using your wipers to maximize visibility.

If a driver is involved in a deer-related crash, they should assess the situation to determine whether or not they need to contact local authorities.

“Drivers need to dial 911 if their vehicle is no longer drivable after striking a deer or anyone has sustained injuries,” said Trooper Cindy Schick, Community Services Officer with Troop E of the Pennsylvania State Police. “Oftentimes the vehicle has very little damage and can be driven from the scene without filing a report.”

Pennsylvanians can report a dead deer for removal from state-maintained roads by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or submitting feedback through the PennDOT Customer Care Center.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

Editor’s Note: Below are statistics for reported deer-related crashes, total injuries, and total fatalities for Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties over the last five years.

2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 5-Year Total Crawford Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 120 22 0 126 25 1 146 30 1 128 30 1 153 32 0 673 139 3 Erie Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 133 19 0 117 13 0 132 24 1 170 36 0 147 29 0 699 121 1 Forest Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 18 9 0 8 2 0 13 3 0 12 3 0 5 2 0 56 19 0 Mercer Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 92 22 0 96 14 0 122 26 2 122 21 1 102 23 0 534 106 3 Venango Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 70 8 0 87 16 1 87 15 0 93 13 0 68 16 0 405 68 1 Warren Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 44 8 0 50 13 0 45 12 0 41 11 0 38 8 0 218 52 0 District Wide Crashes Total Injuries Total Fatalities 479 88 0 484 83 2 545 110 4 566 114 2 513 110 0 2,587 505 8

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095

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