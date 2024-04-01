Project to Replace Route 208 Bridge in Clintonville Borough, Venango County to Start Soon

A project to replace a 91-year-old bridge that carries Route 208 over Little Scrubgrass in Clintonville Borough, Venango County is scheduled to start next week.



Work on the bridge, which is located between Route 308 and Interstate 80, will include removing the existing structure, construction of a single-span bridge, minor paving near the bridge, drainage and guiderail improvements, and new pavement markings.

Weather permitting, construction is scheduled to start April 9, 2024, and it is expected to be completed by November 2024.

The project will require a detour, which will have separate routes for bicycles and cars/trucks. The bicycle detour will be posted using McBride Road, McKinley Road, and Porter Road in Irwin and Clinton townships. The car/truck detour will be posted using Route 8, Interstate 80, and Route 308. The detours are expected to be in place for the duration of the project. ​

The existing 89-foot structure was built in 1933. It is classified in poor condition and posted with a restriction to one truck at a time. Approximately 1,400 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Francis J. Palo Inc, Clarion, PA. The contract cost is $2,142,008, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds

This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2024 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $25 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties.

This year PennDOT's Northwest Region excepts to do work on more than 100 projects. To see a full listing of all the anticipated work, check out the 2024 Construction Book located under the Resources tab online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow local PennDOT news on X and like the department on Facebook.

PennDOT District 1 is hiring for variety of positions, including CDL operators, mechanics, highway maintenance workers, civil engineers, construction inspectors, and transportation technicians. Apply online at www.employment.pa.gov.

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Contact: Jill Harry, jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035

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