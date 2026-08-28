The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers that short delays will continue along U.S. 522 (Ridgley Street) in Orbisonia and Cromwell Township, Huntingdon County, for a paving and ADA ramp project.

Grannas Bros., Hollidaysburg, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $508,350.34 pavement preservation project, consisting of milling, resurfacing, new pavement markings, and the update and creation of 10 ADA curb ramps on U.S. 522 (Ridgley Street) from Palmer Street in Orbisonia Borough to Cromwell Street in Cromwell Township.

Drivers can expect short, intermitted delays of three (3) to five (5) minutes under advanced signage and flagging traffic control through Friday, September 11, 2026.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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