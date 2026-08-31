The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of a planned detour of T-330 (Zacks Ridge Road) in Union Township, Fulton County, for a bridge replacement project beginning Monday, September 14, 2026.

The 4.63-mile detour is scheduled to begin Monday, September 14, and is tentatively scheduled to end November 18, 2026. The detour will divert traffic around T-330 (Zachs Ridge Road) using Route 731 (Fairview Road/McKees Gap Road). Advanced signage informing drivers of the detour will be deployed this week (August 31 through September 4, 2026)

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Wen-Brooke Contracting, Inc., Three Springs, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $776,084 project, which includes replacement of the bridge over McKees Run, guide rail updates, approach roadway improvements. The project is expected to be completed in November 2026 and is weather dependent.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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