The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing an update to the information it shared during a July 15, 2026, public meeting and plans display for the upcoming Route 913 (Broad Top Mountain Road) Bridge over Sugar Camp Run Replacement Project, scheduled to begin in 2027.

Route 913 (Broad Top Mountain Road) Bridge over Sugar Camp Run Replacement Project in Carbon Township, Huntingdon County, will include replacement of the box culvert (the concrete structure under the bridge used to manage stormwater, channel streams, or provide underpasses beneath the bridge), minor roadway approach paving, and upgraded guide rails. The project is located near the intersection of T-402 (Risbon Road).

During the July 15, 2026, Public Meeting and Plans Display, the length of the planned detour was anticipated to be ten (10) days in length during the summer 2027.

However, during the late stages of project development, it has been determined that work essential to the project’s success would be more safely completed within the traffic-controlled environment of a detour. Therefore, the detour will be extended by four (4) days, lasting fourteen (14) days in total, during the summer of 2027. Exact dates will be published closer to detour implementation.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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