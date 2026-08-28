The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers that the road closure and detour of Route 756 (Bedford Street) between Lamberd Avenue and Random Way in Geistown, Cambria County, will end today (Friday, August 28, 2026), with the road reopening by close of day (5:00 PM).

In place since Tuesday, August 18, and originally scheduled to end Monday, August 31, the closure and approximately 4-mile detour of Route 756 (Bedford Street) allowed crews to safely and efficiently install a new drainage system in partnership with Geistown Borough.

The drainage system installation was a late addition to the larger Route 756 (Bedford Street/Elton Road) from Lamberd Avenue to Industrial Park Road resurfacing project.

While the closure and detour will end, the route remains an active work zone, and PennDOT stresses the continuance of caution. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Aerial (power lines) and underground utility work between Vo-Tech Drive and Industrial Park Road will continue through Friday, September 11, under standard flagging operations and single-lane restrictions. Drivers should expect lengthy delays up to fifteen (15) minutes.

A Liberoni, Inc., Plum, Pa., is the lead contractor for the two-year, 2.5-mile, $9,473,117.05 Route 756 resurfacing project, which includes paving/resurfacing, sight distance and intersection safety improvements, the addition of left turning lanes, improved drainage, shoulder widening, the inclusion of bicycle-safe grates and the replacement of traffic signals and overhead signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results and news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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