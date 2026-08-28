The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of a detour scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 8, 2026, for the Route 3007 (Humbert Road) bridge replacement project in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County.

Pugliano Construction Co., Inc.​, Pittsburgh, Pa., is the lead contractor for the $967,778 project to replace the bridge over Red Run on Route 3007 (Humbert Road) near the intersection of T-446 (Wine O Road) in Lower Turkeyfoot Township, Somerset County.

The 14-mile detour will is scheduled to be in place from September 8 through October 26, 2026, and will use Route 281 (Kingwood Road) to divert traffic around Route 3007 (Humbert Road).

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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