The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is developing plans for the replacement of the Route 103 (Beacon Lodge Road) Bridge over Barnes Run in Shirley Township, Huntingdon County.

The project will include the replacement of the existing bridge-structure with a precast concrete box culvert. Traffic will be maintained using a detour during construction.

The project consists of a box culvert replacement, minor roadway approach paving, and upgrading guide rail to meet current standards. Two minor driveway adjustments, one residential and one commercial, will also be included in the project.

A public meeting and plans display is scheduled for 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the Shirley Township Municipal Building, 15480 Croghan Pike, Shirleysburg, Pa. Those interested in learning more about the project are welcome to attend any time during the meeting hours. The plans display will be conducted in an open house format. The comments of all individuals, groups, or organizations are welcome.

The meeting location is accessible to those with disabilities. Individuals with special needs or requiring special aid are asked to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation prior to the meeting. If you require additional information concerning the meeting, please contact Nathan Milazzo, PennDOT Project Manager, at 814-696-7159.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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