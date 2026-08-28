The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of changes in traffic patterns and lane restrictions and the potential for short delays as work continues on two Interstate 99 (I-99) projects in Blair County.

The pavement and bridge renovation project on I-99 from Exit 15 Claysburg/King to the Newry Crossover is currently under a single-lane restriction, with traffic traveling southbound in the left-passing lane. During the week of Monday, September 7, to Friday, September 11, the contractor will be switching the single-lane traffic pattern in the northbound lane to the left-passing lane.

Work will be performed in the right-travel lane, including on the bridge over Route 3013 (Dunnings Highway) and the Route 8025 (East Freedom interchange) bridge over I-99.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., State College, Pa., is the lead contractor of the 23.02-mile, $23,936,936 project, which includes overlay paving, the rehabilitation of seven (7) dual bridges (four during the 2026 construction season) and the Exit 23 (Roaring Spring/Portage) bridge over I-99, and the installation of five (5) intelligent transportation system (ITS) dynamic message boards in Allegheny, Blair, Freedom and Greenfield townships in Blair County.

The second is the pavement renovation project on I-99 from the Newry Crossover to the 17th Street Exit.

The contractor will be closing shoulders and lanes as needed on Monday, August 31, and Tuesday, September 1, from 6:30 AM to 6:00 PM to perform work and to test highway markings. Both fixed, single-lane restrictions and mobile pattern lane closures will be used. Drivers can expect short delays of three (3) to five (5) minutes. Contractors will also be performing highway markings testing on the interchanges at Cross Keys, Plank Road, Frankstown, and 17th Street.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Inc., New Enterprise, Pa., is the contractor for the $26,682,223 project, which includes improvements along 10 miles of I-99 from the median cross-over near Newry to 17th Street exit and Tyrone in Blair County.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

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