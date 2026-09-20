The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is informing drivers of lane restrictions and the potential for short delays as work continues on the Interstate 99 (I-99) paving project in Antis Township, Blair County.

Part of the pavement renovation project on I-99 from the Newry Crossover to the Plank Road Interchange, the contractor will impose a single-lane restriction – closing the passing lane of I-99 southbound from mile maker 38.4 to mile Marker 29.4 near the Pinecroft Interchange, Exit 39 for Route 764 – starting Monday, September 21. Upon completion, contractors will open the passing lane and close the travel lane over the same distance. Work includes milling, paving, line painting, joints and rumble strip installation. The work is scheduled through Friday, October 9, 2026. Drivers can expect short delays of three (3) to five (5) minutes.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime, Inc., New Enterprise, Pa., is the contractor for the $26,682,223 project, which includes improvements along 10 miles of I-99 from the median cross-over near Newry to 17th Street exit and Tyrone in Blair County.

As always, PennDOT stresses extra caution in all work zones. Drivers should drive slowly, eliminate all distractions, and stay alert for direction from advanced signage and flaggers.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District9.

Follow PennDOT District 9 on X and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

# # #