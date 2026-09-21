Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that next week clearing and grubbing work will precede a utility relocation operation on Harney Road (Route 2014) prior to an upcoming bridge replacement project over Alloway Creek between Schottie Road and Teeter Road at the Mount Joy-Germany Township Line in southern Adams County.

Weather permitting, starting Monday, September 28, there will be short-term lane restrictions with flaggers assisting traffic through the work zone on weekdays as needed for approximately two weeks.

JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs PA, is the contractor for this $1,232,498 bridge replacement project. Work under this contract includes bridge superstructure replacement, drainage and shoulder improvements, approach work, guiderail upgrades and other miscellaneous construction.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: