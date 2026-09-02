Work to close, detour eastbound Route 581 traffic to I-83 over two weekends.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that upcoming weekend accelerated concrete patching operations are scheduled to close a section of eastbound Route 581 in Camp Hill Borough. This work is part of a 7.14-mile pavement rehabilitation project in Cumberland County.

Weather permitting, this work will be completed in two separate weekend shifts starting at 9:00 PM on Friday, September 11, to 6:00 AM on Monday, September 14, and the following weekend from 9:00 PM on Friday, September 18, to 6:00 AM on Monday, September 21.

The contractor will close both the passing and travel lanes on eastbound Route 581 between mile marker 5.1 and mile marker 7.4. Traffic will be directed to use the eastbound Route 11/15 ramp collector road and continue in the far-right lane between the Route 11/15 interchange and Interstate 83.

Traffic will be able to access both northbound and southbound I-83 from the collector road.

This project consists of concrete patching, diamond grinding and replacement of two traffic counter device locations, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 581 in East Pennsboro, Hampden, and Lower Allen townships, and Camp Hill and Lemoyne boroughs.

Kinsley Construction, LLC, of York, PA, is the contractor on this $15,482,961 project. All work is expected to be completed by September 8, 2027.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochumis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: