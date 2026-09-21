A temporary STOP condition will be in place for westbound Route 30 traffic headed to northbound Route 222.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that upcoming weekend barrier and paving work will close the northbound Route 222 right lane at the Route 30/Route 222 Interchange Improvement Project in Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, the northbound right lane of Route 222 will be closed for temporary barrier removal, milling, paving and pavement marking placement from 8:00 PM on Friday, October 2, until 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 3.

In addition, a temporary stop condition will be in place for westbound Route 30 traffic headed to northbound route 222. During these operations, vehicles from westbound Route 30 must stop before merging onto northbound Route 222. Expect travel delays.

Travelers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the contractor on this $72,173,900 project which includes improvements at the Route 222/Route 30 Interchange and reconstruction of Route 222 from the interchange north approximately one mile near Stoner Park, which is just south of the Landis Valley Road bridge spanning the highway.

Work on the north side of the interchange includes constructing a second lane on the southbound Route 222 ramp to westbound Route 30 that will tie into the existing northbound Route 272 (Oregon Pike) exit ramp. A third lane will be added from the westbound Route 30 ramp to northbound Route 222 while extending this lane to the existing westbound Route 30 third lane approaching Oregon Pike (Route 272).

Work on the south side of the interchange includes constructing a second ramp lane from eastbound Route 30 to northbound Route 222. The new ramp lane will tie into the existing Route 30 travel lane (right lane), giving drivers using the right lane of eastbound Route 30 the option to continue east or exit to northbound Route 222.

Route 222 will be converted from four lanes to six lanes from the interchange to the north end of the project limits.

Additionally, the two bridges carrying Route 222 ramps over Route 30 will be replaced, with the northbound Route 222 bridge being widened to two lanes. The Eden Road bridge spanning Route 222 north of the interchange will remain in place. Route 222 under the bridge will be lowered to increase clearance under the bridge.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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