Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that night work involving a traffic shift is planned for next week on Route 230 (Cameron Street) between Paxton Street and Sycamore Street in Harrisburg, Dauphin County. This work is associated with the first contract of East Shore Section 3 of the Interstate 83 Capital Beltway Project.

Weather permitting, a traffic shift will be conducted overnight on Tuesday, September 8, and Wednesday, September 9, between 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM. There will be lane restrictions in both directions of Cameron Street between Paxton Street and Sycamore Street.

Work next week will put Cameron Street in its final configuration from just north of Paxton Street to just south of Sycamore Street. This will remove any long-term lane restrictions and will put traffic in two lanes in both directions with their accompanying turning lanes. The final wearing course will be paved at the end of September.

Once this is complete, work will progress to northbound I-83 for a minor switch where the contractor will relocate some of the temporary barrier near the existing 13th Street interchange. This change will move the three-lane merge point to two lanes from its current location near 13th Street back to near the 2nd Street ramps. This will be in place for a few months while the contractor works to complete the upper parts of the northbound I-83 ramps to Cameron Street.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

This work is part of the first of two contracts for East Shore Section 3 of the larger I-83 Capital Beltway Project. This contract includes widening and reconstructing portions of the I-83 roadway, construction of overhead bridges at 29th Street and 19th Street, construction of the new Cameron Street Interchange, removing the 13th Street interchange, and roadway improvements along the Cameron Street, 19th Street and 29th Street corridors.

There may be significant impacts to traffic during the life of this project, including traffic shifts, lane restrictions and road closures/detours. Advance notice will be issued prior to any major traffic impacts.

New Enterprise Stone and Lime Company, Inc., of New Enterprise, PA, is the contractor on this $154,627,000 project. All work on this contract is expected to be completed by October 12, 2027.

For more information about the East Shore Section 3 go to Interstate 83 - East Shore Section 3.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: