Expect lane restrictions and travel delays on I-283 during work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that next week an inspection will be conducted on the Route 441 (Oberlin Road) bridge over Interstate 283 in Lower Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

Weather permitting, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM on Monday, September 21, there will be a lane restriction on eastbound I-283 near mile marker 1.9 under the bridge.

On Tuesday, September 22, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM there will be a lane restriction on westbound I-283 near mile marker 1.9 under the bridge.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the inspection crew.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: