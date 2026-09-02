Bachmanville Road will be closed and traffic detoured for approximately 24 days.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a Dauphin County highway maintenance crew plans to replace a failing culvert with a 54-inch concrete pipe on Bachmanville Road (Route 2011) in Conewago Township, Dauphin County.

The road will be closed between Route 743 (Elizabethtown Road) and Route 341 (Colebrook Road) near the Dauphin-Lebanon County Line for approximately 24 days from 7:00 AM Tuesday, September 8, until 3:00 PM on Friday, October 2. A detour using Route 743 and Route 341 will be in place.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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