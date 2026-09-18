Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display regarding the Route 3001 (South George Street) bridge replacement project. This project is located over a Tributary to the South Branch of Codorus Creek in York Township, York County.

The purpose of this project is to replace the bridge with a precast concrete box culvert and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of State Route 3001 over Tributary to South Branch of Codorus Creek. The span length will be increased and the roadway width over the culvert will widen slightly. Minor approach work includes new pavement, drainage, guide rail and signing upgrades. The stream will be bypassed with a temporary pump-around during construction. The proposed roadway curb-to-curb width will remain similar to the existing conditions, consisting of 11-foot lanes and 8-foot shoulders.

This section of Route 3001 (South George Street) averages 6,774 vehicles per day.

The bridge will be closed for approximately 2 months to all traffic during construction.

The proposed traffic control plan will utilize a detour during construction. A 2.4-mile car detour will use Route 3054, Country Club Road, and Route 4001, Grantley Road.

Separate truck detours will be used for northbound and southbound truck traffic. Northbound trucks will use PA 182 to I-83 to PA 74 to Route 3054, Rathton Road (4.9 miles). Southbound trucks will detour to Route 3075, Business I-83, to PA 182 with a detour length of 3.1 miles.

There are overhead utilities in the vicinity of the project that will be relocated.

The project is currently in design. Construction is anticipated to last approximately 2 months during the summer of 2028 at an estimated cost of $1,800,000.

A plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online through October 19, 2026.

Information, including bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, PennDOT District 8, clicking Projects Near You listed on the left side of the page, then the District 8 Projects, and choosing South George Street Bridge Replacement Project.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, please contact Ryan Stauffer, Project Manager, at (717) 990-3038 or email c-rystauff@pa.gov

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Fritzi Schreffler, fschreffle@pa.gov or 717-418-5016

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Please refer to the project location map below: