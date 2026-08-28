Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reminded travelers today that a PennDOT highway maintenance crew in York County will perform bridge deck patching tomorrow on the northbound Interstate 83 bridge spanning Route 462 (Market Street) at Exit 19 in Springettsbury Township.

Weather permitting, this work will be performed on Saturday, August 29, from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM. A right lane closure will be in place during work hours.

Since the work will be near the ramp from Market Street to northbound I-83, the ramp will be closed. A detour will be in place using the ramp from North Hills Road to northbound I-83.

Travelers should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the project location map below: