Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that on Monday, October 5, shoulder reconstruction will begin the first stage of work on the Route 30 (Lincoln Way) bridge replacement project over Rocky Mountain Creek in Green Township, Franklin County.

Weather permitting, starting Monday, October 5, there will be a lane shift with flaggers assisting traffic through the work zone, as needed, on weekdays this fall. This work will be conducted on eastbound Route 30 between Route 997 (Black Gap Road) and Golf Course Road.

Early next year, the second stage of work will include a lane shift with barriers and a truck detour using Route 997 and Route 233. Two 12-foot lanes will be maintained through the work zone.

Susquehanna Valley Construction Corporation, of New Cumberland, PA, is the contractor for this $4,668,255 bridge replacement project. Work under this contract includes shoulder reconstruction, bridge replacement, minor approach work, guiderail upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction. All work is expected to be completed by November 2, 2028.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: