Expect lane restrictions and travel delays Sept. 23-25 on Route 30 during work hours.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that this week inspections will be conducted on the Route 23 (New Holland Pike/Ave) bridge, Greenfield Road (Route 1001) bridge, and Route 340 (Old Philadelphia Pike) bridge over Route 30 (Lincoln Highway) east of the City of Lancaster in Lancaster County.

Weather permitting, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM there will be a left lane restriction on eastbound and westbound Route 30:

Wednesday, September 23, near mile markers 267.5 and 267.7 under the Route 23 bridge in Manheim Township.

Thursday, September 24, near mile markers 268.8 and 269 under the Greenfield Road bridge in East Lampeter Township.

Friday, September 25, near mile markers 269.7 and 269.9 under the Route 340 bridge in East Lampeter Township.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict8.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Mike Crochunis, mcrochunis@pa.gov or 717-418-5017

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Please refer to the bridge location map below: