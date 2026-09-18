Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that traffic shift preparations will close the ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound Interstate 95 on Thursday night, September 24, in Northeast Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Thursday, September 24, from 8:00 to 6:00 AM the following morning, the ramp from Castor Avenue to northbound I-95 will be closed and detoured.

During the closure, drivers heading to northbound I-95 will be directed to travel west on Castor Avenue, north on Aramingo Avenue, and left on Adams Avenue to access the ramp to northbound I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange.

The upcoming traffic shift is expected to be in place by early October under the first major phase of PennDOT’s $311 million I-95/AF3 project to reconstruct and widen 1.3 miles of I-95 in both directions between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane.

The traffic shift will move three northbound I-95 lanes to the median area for approximately two years to allow for the reconstruction of northbound I-95 and its bridges between Tioga Street and Wheatsheaf Lane. This pattern will align with the existing I-95/BR3 traffic pattern to the north.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, bradrudolph@pa.gov

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