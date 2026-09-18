King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing operations are planned next week on several state highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties under multiple ongoing contracts to repair, resurface, and improve more than 240 miles of state highways across the five-county region.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Bucks County

Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning and 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a periodic lane closure with flagging will be in place on Woodbourne Road between Cobalt Ridge Drive and Big Oak Road in Middletown Township for milling, base repair, and utility adjustments.

Chester County

Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Chestnut Tree Road between Horseshoe Pike and Route 82 (Manor Road) in Honey Brook and West Nantmeal townships for milling, paving, and utility adjustments.

Delaware County

Sunday, September 20, through Friday, September 25, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Interstate 95 between Wanamaker Avenue and the Philadelphia County line in Tinicum Township for milling and paving.

Montgomery County

Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Route 663 (King Street/Charlotte Street) between Route 100 (Pottstown Boyertown Bypass) and Route 73 (Big Road) in Pottstown Borough, Lower Pottsgrove Township, and New Hanover Township for milling, paving, and utility work.

Philadelphia County

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas or along the detour routes because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these resurfacing and improvement projects, PennDOT’s contractors are repairing, milling, and repaving state highways with new asphalt pavement that will seal roadways and provide motorists with a safer and smoother riding surface.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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