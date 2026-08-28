King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that resurfacing operations are planned next week on several state highways in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties under multiple ongoing contracts to repair, resurface, and improve more than 240 miles of state highways across the five-county region.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

Chester County

Wednesday, September 2, through Friday, September 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on northbound Phoenixville Pike between Saunders Lane/Aram Avenue and Boot Road in West Goshen Township for inlet repair.

Delaware County

Tuesday, September 1, through Thursday, September 3, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Bryn Mawr Avenue between County Line Road and the bridge over Foxes Run in Radnor Township for milling.

Wednesday, September 9, through Friday, September 11, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure will be in place on Interstate 95 (Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway) between Wanamaker Avenue and the Philadelphia County line in Tinicum Township for milling and paving.

Montgomery County

Monday, August 31, through Friday, September 4, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM and from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a lane closure with flagging will be in place on Ashbourne Road/Montgomery Avenue/Central Avenue between Washington Lane and Route 73 (Cottman Avenue) in Cheltenham Township for milling, paving, and utility adjustments.

Philadelphia County

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under these resurfacing and improvement projects, PennDOT’s contractors are repairing, milling, and repaving state highways with new asphalt pavement that will seal roadways and provide motorists with a safer and smoother riding surface.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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