King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pipe replacement is scheduled on northbound Washington Lane in Cheltenham Township, Montgomery County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Tuesday, September 1, through Friday, September 4, a lane closure will be in place 24 hours a day on northbound Washington Lane between Ashbourne Road and Rock Lane.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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