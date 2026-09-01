King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that pavement repair will close Callowhill Road in Hilltown Township and Perkasie Borough, Bucks County, beginning on Monday, September 14.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, September 14, through Friday, September 25, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Callowhill Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Hilltown Pike and 5th Street. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Hilltown Pike, Upper Church Road, Blooming Glenn Road, and 5th Street.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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