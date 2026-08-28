Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today overhead light repairs are planned at night next week on Interstate 95 South in Northeast Philadelphia under the $355.3 million I-95/BR3 project that will reconstruct northbound I-95 between Wheatsheaf Lane and Margaret Street.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Sunday, August 30, through Thursday, September 3, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, lane closures will be in place on I-95 South between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Allegheny Avenue interchanges.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

To learn more about this project and PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction and improvement program, visit www.95revive.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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