Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Market Street Bridge construction will restrict a section of westbound Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) this week under the $148.9 million project to rehabilitate the bridges that carry Market Street over Amtrak and I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway), the Schuylkill River Trail, and CSX Railroad in Center City Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM, a right lane closure will be in place on I-76 West will be closed between the 30th Street and I-676 interchanges.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling along the detour route or near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

Travelers are reminded that the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River is closed through fall 2027 for rehabilitation.

PennDOT is replacing the Market Street bridges over Amtrak and I-76, repairing, and redecking the Market Street Bridge over the Schuylkill River, and replacing the Market Street bridge over the Schuylkill River Trail and CSX Railroad on the east side of the river.

To learn more about this project and sign up for email notifications, visit marketstreetbridges.com.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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