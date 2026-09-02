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    Line Painting Begins at Night Next Week on I-76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in Montgomery County

    September 02, 2026

    King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that line painting operations are scheduled to begin at night next week on Interstate 76 (Schuylkill Expressway) in Upper Merion and Lower Merion townships and West Conshohocken Borough, Montgomery County.

    Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

    Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.  

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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