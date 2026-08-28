Philadelphia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge repair is scheduled Saturday on a section of I-95 south in Philadelphia.

Drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Saturday, August 29, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, lane closures will be in place on the two right lanes of I-95 south between Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and Academy Road.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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