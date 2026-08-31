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    Bridge Repair to Close Ramp to I-295, Restrict Lanes Weeknights in Middletown, Lower Makefield Townships

    August 31, 2026

    King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that weeknight bridge repair will close the ramp from Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) to eastbound Interstate 295 and restrict lanes on I-295 in Middletown and Lower Makefield townships, Bucks County, beginning on Monday, September 14.

    Drivers are advised of the following travel restrictions:

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.  

    Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

    MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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