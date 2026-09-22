King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that base repair will close Blooming Glen Road weekdays in East Rockhill and Hilltown townships, Bucks County.

Weather permitting, drivers are advised of the following travel restriction:

Wednesday, September 23, through Tuesday, September 29, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Blooming Glen Road will be closed and detoured weekdays between Branch Road and Minsi Trail. During the closure, drivers will be directed to use Branch Road, Route 313 (Dublin Pike), Route 113 (Souderton Road), and Minsi Trail.

Local access will be maintained at all times. Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area or along the detour route because backups and delays may occur.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Helen Reinbrecht, hreinbrech@pa.gov

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