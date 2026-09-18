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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    September 18, 2026

    County: Berks
    Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.
    Road Name: US 422
    Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane closure. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Route 501
    Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Wyomissing Borough
    Road Name: US 222/US 422
    Between: Broadcasting Road And Paper Mill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Shoulder restriction for surveying work.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lower Macungie Twp.
    Road Name: Lower Macungie Road
    Between: Macungie Road And Little Spur Road
    Type Of Work: Utility Work
    Work Being Done By: Local Permittee
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.
    Road Name: Blue Barn Road
    Between: Tilghman Street And Route 309
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.
    Road Name: Snowdrift Road / Hill Top Road
    Between: Route 309 And Mill Road
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 09/22/26
    Estimated End: 09/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Lowhill Twp.
    Road Name: Kernsville Road
    Between: Route 100 And Route 309
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction.
    Start: 09/23/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Lehigh
    Municipality: Whitehall Twp.
    Road Name: US 22
    Between: Route 145/MacArthur Road And Fullerton Avenue
    Type Of Work: Median Barrier Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs.
    Start: 09/24/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 293 (I-380) And Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for Sign Work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/23/26
    Estimated End: 09/24/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: PA 611
    Between: Main Street And PA 715
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/20/26
    Estimated End: 09/24/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Stroud
    Road Name: Multiple
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for mowing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
    Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
    Road Name: Route 402
    Between: Marshalls Creek Road And County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/24/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: Route 447
    Between: Route 390 And Route 191
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: School House Road
    Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
    Road Name: King Street
    Between: Business Route 209 And Stokes Avenue
    Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain View Drive
    Between: Gilbert Road And Silver Spring Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Eldred Twp.
    Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
    Between: Gilbert Road And Silver Spring Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/23/26
    Estimated End: 09/24/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Eldred Twp.
    Road Name: Fiddletown Road
    Between: Kunkletown Road And Molasses Valley Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/25/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Mt Pocono Borough
    Road Name: Fairview Avenue
    Between: Route 314 And Route 611
    Type Of Work: Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Pol
    Road Name: US 209
    Between: Streamside Street And Trach Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for blacktop over pipe. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/23/26
    Estimated End: 09/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
    Road Name: Long Pond Road
    Between: PA 115 And PA 940
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for skid steer patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/24/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: West Easton
    Road Name: Lehigh Drive/Iron Street/Avona Street
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Adamson Street
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Williams twsp.
    Road Name: Tumble Creek Road/Cider Press Road
    Between: Lower Saucon Road And Morgan Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/23/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township/Wilson Borough
    Road Name: S 25th Street
    Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Berger Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Wilson Borough
    Road Name: Wood Avenue
    Between: Northampton Street And Hackett Avenue
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/24/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 78
    Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Exit 75 (To PA 611)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patching repairs.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/26/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Blue Mountain Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Riverview Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: South Hokendauqua Drive
    Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/24/26
    Estimated End: 09/24/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twsp.
    Road Name: Valley View Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Monocacy Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/25/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
    Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Allen Twp.
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/23/26
    Estimated End: 09/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twsp
    Road Name: Scenic Drive
    Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/24/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twsp
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Howertown Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Walnut Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/24/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twsp
    Road Name: Bushkill Drive
    Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Kesslersville Road
    Between: Sullivan Trail And Bangor Road
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/21/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Wind Gap Borough
    Road Name: Broadway Street
    Between: Lehigh Avenue And Monroe County Line
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/22/26
    Estimated End: 09/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twsp
    Road Name: Route 512/Moorestown Road
    Between: Keller Road And Mountain Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/23/26
    Estimated End: 09/23/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Lake Minsi Drive
    Between: Valley View Drive And Fox Gap Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/24/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
    Road Name: Jacobsburg Road
    Between: Bushkill Center Road And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/21/26
    Estimated End: 09/22/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: Sullivan Trail
    Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/23/26
    Estimated End: 09/25/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
    Road Name: PA 33 at 8th Street
    Type Of Work: Inspection
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for bridge inspection.
    Start: 09/28/26
    Estimated End: 09/29/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     