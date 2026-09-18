District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.
Road Name: US 422
Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane closure. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Route 501
Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Wyomissing Borough
Road Name: US 222/US 422
Between: Broadcasting Road And Paper Mill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction for surveying work.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lower Macungie Twp.
Road Name: Lower Macungie Road
Between: Macungie Road And Little Spur Road
Type Of Work: Utility Work
Work Being Done By: Local Permittee
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.
Road Name: Blue Barn Road
Between: Tilghman Street And Route 309
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.
Road Name: Snowdrift Road / Hill Top Road
Between: Route 309 And Mill Road
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 09/22/26
Estimated End: 09/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Lowhill Twp.
Road Name: Kernsville Road
Between: Route 100 And Route 309
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction.
Start: 09/23/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Lehigh
Municipality: Whitehall Twp.
Road Name: US 22
Between: Route 145/MacArthur Road And Fullerton Avenue
Type Of Work: Median Barrier Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs.
Start: 09/24/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 293 (I-380) And Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for Sign Work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/23/26
Estimated End: 09/24/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: PA 611
Between: Main Street And PA 715
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/20/26
Estimated End: 09/24/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Stroud
Road Name: Multiple
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for mowing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road
Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.
Road Name: Route 402
Between: Marshalls Creek Road And County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/24/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: Route 447
Between: Route 390 And Route 191
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: School House Road
Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough
Road Name: King Street
Between: Business Route 209 And Stokes Avenue
Type Of Work: Bridge Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk Twp.
Road Name: Mountain View Drive
Between: Gilbert Road And Silver Spring Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Eldred Twp.
Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
Between: Gilbert Road And Silver Spring Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/23/26
Estimated End: 09/24/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Eldred Twp.
Road Name: Fiddletown Road
Between: Kunkletown Road And Molasses Valley Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/25/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Mt Pocono Borough
Road Name: Fairview Avenue
Between: Route 314 And Route 611
Type Of Work: Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pol
Road Name: US 209
Between: Streamside Street And Trach Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for blacktop over pipe. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/23/26
Estimated End: 09/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.
Road Name: Long Pond Road
Between: PA 115 And PA 940
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for skid steer patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/24/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: West Easton
Road Name: Lehigh Drive/Iron Street/Avona Street
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Adamson Street
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams twsp.
Road Name: Tumble Creek Road/Cider Press Road
Between: Lower Saucon Road And Morgan Hill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/23/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township/Wilson Borough
Road Name: S 25th Street
Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Berger Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Wilson Borough
Road Name: Wood Avenue
Between: Northampton Street And Hackett Avenue
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/24/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patching repairs.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/26/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Blue Mountain Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Riverview Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: South Hokendauqua Drive
Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/24/26
Estimated End: 09/24/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twsp.
Road Name: Valley View Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Monocacy Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/25/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Allen Twp.
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/23/26
Estimated End: 09/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twsp
Road Name: Scenic Drive
Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/24/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twsp
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Howertown Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Walnut Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/24/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twsp
Road Name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Kesslersville Road
Between: Sullivan Trail And Bangor Road
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/21/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Wind Gap Borough
Road Name: Broadway Street
Between: Lehigh Avenue And Monroe County Line
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/22/26
Estimated End: 09/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twsp
Road Name: Route 512/Moorestown Road
Between: Keller Road And Mountain Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/23/26
Estimated End: 09/23/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Lake Minsi Drive
Between: Valley View Drive And Fox Gap Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/24/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
Road Name: Jacobsburg Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/21/26
Estimated End: 09/22/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: Sullivan Trail
Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/23/26
Estimated End: 09/25/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Plainfield Twp.
Road Name: PA 33 at 8th Street
Type Of Work: Inspection
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for bridge inspection.
Start: 09/28/26
Estimated End: 09/29/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No