District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks

Municipality: Reading/Cumru Twp.

Road Name: US 422

Between: Mt Penn Exit And North Wyomissing Blvd

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane closure. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Route 501

Between: Airport Road And Schuylkill County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Wyomissing Borough

Road Name: US 222/US 422

Between: Broadcasting Road And Paper Mill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction for surveying work.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lower Macungie Twp.

Road Name: Lower Macungie Road

Between: Macungie Road And Little Spur Road

Type Of Work: Utility Work

Work Being Done By: Local Permittee

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.

Road Name: Blue Barn Road

Between: Tilghman Street And Route 309

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Upper Macungie Twp.

Road Name: Snowdrift Road / Hill Top Road

Between: Route 309 And Mill Road

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 09/22/26

Estimated End: 09/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Lowhill Twp.

Road Name: Kernsville Road

Between: Route 100 And Route 309

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction.

Start: 09/23/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 02:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Lehigh

Municipality: Whitehall Twp.

Road Name: US 22

Between: Route 145/MacArthur Road And Fullerton Avenue

Type Of Work: Median Barrier Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for median barrier repairs.

Start: 09/24/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 05:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 293 (I-380) And Exit 310 (Delaware Water Gap)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for Sign Work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/23/26

Estimated End: 09/24/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: PA 611

Between: Main Street And PA 715

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/20/26

Estimated End: 09/24/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Stroud

Road Name: Multiple

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for mowing. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Marshalls Creek Road

Between: Route 402 And Snow HIll Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Middle Smithfield Twp.

Road Name: Route 402

Between: Marshalls Creek Road And County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for spray patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/24/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: Route 447

Between: Route 390 And Route 191

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: School House Road

Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: East Stroudsburg Borough

Road Name: King Street

Between: Business Route 209 And Stokes Avenue

Type Of Work: Bridge Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk Twp.

Road Name: Mountain View Drive

Between: Gilbert Road And Silver Spring Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Eldred Twp.

Road Name: Molasses Valley Road

Between: Gilbert Road And Silver Spring Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/23/26

Estimated End: 09/24/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Eldred Twp.

Road Name: Fiddletown Road

Between: Kunkletown Road And Molasses Valley Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/25/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Mt Pocono Borough

Road Name: Fairview Avenue

Between: Route 314 And Route 611

Type Of Work: Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Pol

Road Name: US 209

Between: Streamside Street And Trach Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for blacktop over pipe. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/23/26

Estimated End: 09/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Tunkhannock Twp.

Road Name: Long Pond Road

Between: PA 115 And PA 940

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for skid steer patching. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/24/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: West Easton

Road Name: Lehigh Drive/Iron Street/Avona Street

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Adamson Street

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams twsp.

Road Name: Tumble Creek Road/Cider Press Road

Between: Lower Saucon Road And Morgan Hill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/23/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township/Wilson Borough

Road Name: S 25th Street

Between: Freemansburg Avenue And Berger Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Wilson Borough

Road Name: Wood Avenue

Between: Northampton Street And Hackett Avenue

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/24/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) And Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patching repairs.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/26/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Blue Mountain Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Riverview Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: South Hokendauqua Drive

Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/24/26

Estimated End: 09/24/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twsp.

Road Name: Valley View Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Monocacy Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/25/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Twp.

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/23/26

Estimated End: 09/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twsp

Road Name: Scenic Drive

Between: Williams Road And Kern Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/24/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twsp

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Howertown Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Walnut Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/24/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twsp

Road Name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Kesslersville Road

Between: Sullivan Trail And Bangor Road

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/21/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Wind Gap Borough

Road Name: Broadway Street

Between: Lehigh Avenue And Monroe County Line

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/22/26

Estimated End: 09/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twsp

Road Name: Route 512/Moorestown Road

Between: Keller Road And Mountain Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/23/26

Estimated End: 09/23/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Lake Minsi Drive

Between: Valley View Drive And Fox Gap Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/24/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twp.

Road Name: Jacobsburg Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/21/26

Estimated End: 09/22/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: Sullivan Trail

Between: Main Street And Lehigh Avenue

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/23/26

Estimated End: 09/25/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Plainfield Twp.

Road Name: PA 33 at 8th Street

Type Of Work: Inspection

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction both directions for bridge inspection.

Start: 09/28/26

Estimated End: 09/29/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

