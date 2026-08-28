District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks

Municipality: South Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: Fritztown Rd

Between: US 422 And Lancaster County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Spring Twp.

Road Name: Mountain Home Road

Between: Fritztown Road And Lincoln Drive

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/02/26

Estimated End: 09/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Heidelberg TWP

Road Name: Hill Road

Between: US 422 And Texter Mission Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/03/26

Estimated End: 09/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.

Road Name: US 422

Between: Lebanon County Line And N Heidelberg Road

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 09/04/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Cumru Township

Road Name: PA 724

Between: Mifflin Blvd And Governor Drive

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Working on the shoulder/partial lane. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Various

Road Name: US 222

Between: PA 662 And Lehigh County Line

Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane closure. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Berks

Municipality: Various

Road Name: PA 61

Between: US 222 And Interstate 78

Type Of Work: Crack Sealing

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Crews will be working at various locations all week. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 80 West

Between: New Jersey State Line And Exit 284 (PA 115)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/30/26

Estimated End: 08/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 80 East

Between: Exit 284 (PA 115) And State Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 380 North

Between: Exit 1 (I-80) And County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/01/26

Estimated End: 09/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: Interstate 380 South

Between: County Line And Exit 1 (I-80)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/02/26

Estimated End: 09/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 04:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Multiple

Road Name: PA 447

Between: PA 191 And SR 390

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Eldred Twp.

Road Name: Fiddletown Road

Between: Kunkletown Road And Molasses Valley Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 08/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk Twp.

Road Name: Molasses Valley Road

Between: Fiddletown Road And Silver Springs

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/01/26

Estimated End: 09/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Polk Twp.

Road Name: Mountain View Drive

Between: Silver Springs And Weir Mountain Road

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/03/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Pocono Twp.

Road Name: Fairview Avenue

Between: PA 314 And PA 611

Type Of Work: Milling

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/04/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.

Road Name: PA 423

Between: PA 940 And PA 611

Type Of Work: Paving

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Price Twp.

Road Name: School House Road

Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road

Type Of Work: Drainage

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Ross Twp.

Road Name: Mount Eaton Road

Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Eldred Twp.

Road Name: Kunkletown Road

Between: Carbon County Line And Fiddletown Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction for chipping. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.

Start: 09/03/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Monroe

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 80

Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 307 (Park Ave/Broad St)

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patch repairs.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road Name: Church Road

Between: Country Club Road And Bethman Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams Twp.

Road Name: Durham Road

Between: Raubsville Road And Bucks County Line

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 08/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.

Road Name: Polk Valley Road

Between: PA 412 And Resevoir Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/01/26

Estimated End: 09/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams Twp.

Road Name: Hexenkoph Road

Between: Raubsville Road And Morgan Hill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/02/26

Estimated End: 09/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Williams Twp.

Road Name: Tumble Creek Road

Between: Lower Saucon Road And Morgan Hill Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/03/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twp.

Road Name: Mountain Road

Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 08/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Maple Drive

Between: Long Lane Road And Eric Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please follow posted detour.

Start: 09/01/26

Estimated End: 09/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twsp

Road Name: Mountain Road

Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/03/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.

Road Name: Cherry Hill Road

Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Allen Twp.

Road Name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/02/26

Estimated End: 09/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Moore Twp.

Road Name: Scenic Drive

Between: Williams Road And Kern Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/03/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: PA 946/ Mountain View Drive

Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lehigh Twp.

Road Name: Walnut Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/03/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Second Street

Between: Elm Avenue And Bangor Junction Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 08/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Bushkill Drive

Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/01/26

Estimated End: 09/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Washington Twsp

Road Name: Ridge Road

Between: Main Street And Central Avenue

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/04/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Bushkill Twp.

Road Name: PA 512

Between: Keller Road And E. Mountain Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 08/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road Name: PA 33 ramp at PA 248 Exit

Between: - And -

Type Of Work: Brush Cutting

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start: 09/01/26

Estimated End: 09/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Lake Minsi Drive

Between: Valley View Drive And Fox Gap Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/03/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Forks Twp.

Road Name: Zucksville Road

Between: Bushkill Drive And Mitman Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/01/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Twp.

Road Name: PA 512

Between: Reimer Road And Wildon Drive

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/02/26

Estimated End: 09/02/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: PA 611/ S Delaware Drive

Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/03/26

Estimated End: 09/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Northampton

Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.

Road Name: Front Street

Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road

Type Of Work: Other

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start: 09/04/26

Estimated End: 09/04/26

In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? Yes



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 81 North

Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane Closure.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 09/03/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.

Road Name: Interstate 81 South

Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)

Type Of Work: Pothole Patching

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane closure.

Start: 09/08/26

Estimated End: 09/10/26

In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No



County: Schuylkill

Municipality: Various

Road Name: Interstate 81 North

Between: Exit 134 (Delano) And Exit 138 (PA 309)

Type Of Work: Median Barrier Repair

Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor

Type Of Restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction northbound for guide rail repair.

Start: 08/31/26

Estimated End: 08/31/26

In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM

Will rain cause delays? No

