District 5 Upcoming Road Work

County: Berks
Municipality: South Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: Fritztown Rd
Between: US 422 And Lancaster County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Spring Twp.
Road Name: Mountain Home Road
Between: Fritztown Road And Lincoln Drive
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/02/26
Estimated End: 09/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Heidelberg TWP
Road Name: Hill Road
Between: US 422 And Texter Mission Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/03/26
Estimated End: 09/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.
Road Name: US 422
Between: Lebanon County Line And N Heidelberg Road
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 09/04/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Cumru Township
Road Name: PA 724
Between: Mifflin Blvd And Governor Drive
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Working on the shoulder/partial lane. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Various
Road Name: US 222
Between: PA 662 And Lehigh County Line
Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane closure. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Berks
Municipality: Various
Road Name: PA 61
Between: US 222 And Interstate 78
Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Crews will be working at various locations all week. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 80 West
Between: New Jersey State Line And Exit 284 (PA 115)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/30/26
Estimated End: 08/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 80 East
Between: Exit 284 (PA 115) And State Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 380 North
Between: Exit 1 (I-80) And County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/01/26
Estimated End: 09/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: Interstate 380 South
Between: County Line And Exit 1 (I-80)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/02/26
Estimated End: 09/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 04:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Multiple
Road Name: PA 447
Between: PA 191 And SR 390
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Eldred Twp.
Road Name: Fiddletown Road
Between: Kunkletown Road And Molasses Valley Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 08/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk Twp.
Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
Between: Fiddletown Road And Silver Springs
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/01/26
Estimated End: 09/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Polk Twp.
Road Name: Mountain View Drive
Between: Silver Springs And Weir Mountain Road
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/03/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Pocono Twp.
Road Name: Fairview Avenue
Between: PA 314 And PA 611
Type Of Work: Milling
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/04/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.
Road Name: PA 423
Between: PA 940 And PA 611
Type Of Work: Paving
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Price Twp.
Road Name: School House Road
Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road
Type Of Work: Drainage
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Ross Twp.
Road Name: Mount Eaton Road
Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Eldred Twp.
Road Name: Kunkletown Road
Between: Carbon County Line And Fiddletown Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction for chipping. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
Start: 09/03/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Monroe
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 80
Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 307 (Park Ave/Broad St)
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patch repairs.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road Name: Church Road
Between: Country Club Road And Bethman Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams Twp.
Road Name: Durham Road
Between: Raubsville Road And Bucks County Line
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 08/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
Road Name: Polk Valley Road
Between: PA 412 And Resevoir Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/01/26
Estimated End: 09/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams Twp.
Road Name: Hexenkoph Road
Between: Raubsville Road And Morgan Hill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/02/26
Estimated End: 09/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Williams Twp.
Road Name: Tumble Creek Road
Between: Lower Saucon Road And Morgan Hill Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/03/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
Road Name: Mountain Road
Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 08/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Maple Drive
Between: Long Lane Road And Eric Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please follow posted detour.
Start: 09/01/26
Estimated End: 09/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twsp
Road Name: Mountain Road
Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/03/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Allen Twp.
Road Name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/02/26
Estimated End: 09/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Moore Twp.
Road Name: Scenic Drive
Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/03/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: PA 946/ Mountain View Drive
Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
Road Name: Walnut Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/03/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Second Street
Between: Elm Avenue And Bangor Junction Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 08/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Bushkill Drive
Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/01/26
Estimated End: 09/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Washington Twsp
Road Name: Ridge Road
Between: Main Street And Central Avenue
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/04/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
Road Name: PA 512
Between: Keller Road And E. Mountain Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 08/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road Name: PA 33 ramp at PA 248 Exit
Between: - And -
Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start: 09/01/26
Estimated End: 09/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Lake Minsi Drive
Between: Valley View Drive And Fox Gap Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/03/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Forks Twp.
Road Name: Zucksville Road
Between: Bushkill Drive And Mitman Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/01/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Twp.
Road Name: PA 512
Between: Reimer Road And Wildon Drive
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/02/26
Estimated End: 09/02/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: PA 611/ S Delaware Drive
Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/03/26
Estimated End: 09/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Northampton
Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
Road Name: Front Street
Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
Type Of Work: Other
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start: 09/04/26
Estimated End: 09/04/26
In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? Yes
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 81 North
Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane Closure.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 09/03/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.
Road Name: Interstate 81 South
Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)
Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane closure.
Start: 09/08/26
Estimated End: 09/10/26
In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No
County: Schuylkill
Municipality: Various
Road Name: Interstate 81 North
Between: Exit 134 (Delano) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
Type Of Work: Median Barrier Repair
Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
Type Of Restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction northbound for guide rail repair.
Start: 08/31/26
Estimated End: 08/31/26
In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
Will rain cause delays? No