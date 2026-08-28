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    District 5 Upcoming Road Work

    August 28, 2026

    County: Berks
    Municipality: South Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: Fritztown Rd
    Between: US 422 And Lancaster County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PMWill rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Spring Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain Home Road
    Between: Fritztown Road And Lincoln Drive
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/02/26
    Estimated End: 09/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Heidelberg TWP
    Road Name: Hill Road
    Between: US 422 And Texter Mission Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/03/26
    Estimated End: 09/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Heidelberg Twp.
    Road Name: US 422
    Between: Lebanon County Line And N Heidelberg Road
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 09/04/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Cumru Township
    Road Name: PA 724
    Between: Mifflin Blvd And Governor Drive
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Working on the shoulder/partial lane. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: US 222
    Between: PA 662 And Lehigh County Line
    Type Of Work: Shoulder Work/Widening
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane closure. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Berks
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: PA 61
    Between: US 222 And Interstate 78
    Type Of Work: Crack Sealing
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restrictions with flagging. Crews will be working at various locations all week. Expect delays and please use caution while driving through the work zone.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 PM To 03:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 80 West
    Between: New Jersey State Line And Exit 284 (PA 115)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/30/26
    Estimated End: 08/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 80 East
    Between: Exit 284 (PA 115) And State Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 380 North
    Between: Exit 1 (I-80) And County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/01/26
    Estimated End: 09/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: Interstate 380 South
    Between: County Line And Exit 1 (I-80)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for garbage picking. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/02/26
    Estimated End: 09/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 PM To 04:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Multiple
    Road Name: PA 447
    Between: PA 191 And SR 390
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for pipe replacement. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Eldred Twp.
    Road Name: Fiddletown Road
    Between: Kunkletown Road And Molasses Valley Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 08/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk Twp.
    Road Name: Molasses Valley Road
    Between: Fiddletown Road And Silver Springs
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/01/26
    Estimated End: 09/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Polk Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain View Drive
    Between: Silver Springs And Weir Mountain Road
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/03/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Pocono Twp.
    Road Name: Fairview Avenue
    Between: PA 314 And PA 611
    Type Of Work: Milling
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/04/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Coolbaugh Twp.
    Road Name: PA 423
    Between: PA 940 And PA 611
    Type Of Work: Paving
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Price Twp.
    Road Name: School House Road
    Between: PA 447 And Snow Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Drainage
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Ross Twp.
    Road Name: Mount Eaton Road
    Between: Kunkletown Road And Old Route 115
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for bridge work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Eldred Twp.
    Road Name: Kunkletown Road
    Between: Carbon County Line And Fiddletown Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction for chipping. Expect delays and please use caution driving through work zone.
    Start: 09/03/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Monroe
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 80
    Between: Exit 299 (PA 715) And Exit 307 (Park Ave/Broad St)
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Nighttime
    Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for concrete patch repairs.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 PM To 06:00 AM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bethlehem Township
    Road Name: Church Road
    Between: Country Club Road And Bethman Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Williams Twp.
    Road Name: Durham Road
    Between: Raubsville Road And Bucks County Line
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 08/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Saucon Twp.
    Road Name: Polk Valley Road
    Between: PA 412 And Resevoir Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/01/26
    Estimated End: 09/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Williams Twp.
    Road Name: Hexenkoph Road
    Between: Raubsville Road And Morgan Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/02/26
    Estimated End: 09/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Williams Twp.
    Road Name: Tumble Creek Road
    Between: Lower Saucon Road And Morgan Hill Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/03/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
    Road Name: Mountain Road
    Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 08/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Maple Drive
    Between: Long Lane Road And Eric Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Road will be closed and detoured. Please follow posted detour.
    Start: 09/01/26
    Estimated End: 09/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twsp
    Road Name: Mountain Road
    Between: Moorestown Drive And Moorestown Drive
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/03/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Nazareth Twp.
    Road Name: Cherry Hill Road
    Between: Aluta Mill Road And Young Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Allen Twp.
    Road Name: Old Carriage Road
    Between: Airport Road And Sickle Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/02/26
    Estimated End: 09/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Moore Twp.
    Road Name: Scenic Drive
    Between: Williams Road And Kern Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/03/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: PA 946/ Mountain View Drive
    Between: Valley View Drive And Lehigh Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lehigh Twp.
    Road Name: Walnut Drive
    Between: Lehigh Drive And Mountain View Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/03/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Second Street
    Between: Elm Avenue And Bangor Junction Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 08/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Bushkill Drive
    Between: Uhler Road And Arndt Road
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/01/26
    Estimated End: 09/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Washington Twsp
    Road Name: Ridge Road
    Between: Main Street And Central Avenue
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/04/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Bushkill Twp.
    Road Name: PA 512
    Between: Keller Road And E. Mountain Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 08/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Palmer Township
    Road Name: PA 33 ramp at PA 248 Exit
    Between: - And -
    Type Of Work: Brush Cutting
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: No restriction.
    Start: 09/01/26
    Estimated End: 09/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Lake Minsi Drive
    Between: Valley View Drive And Fox Gap Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/03/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Forks Twp.
    Road Name: Zucksville Road
    Between: Bushkill Drive And Mitman Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/01/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: PA 512
    Between: Reimer Road And Wildon Drive
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/02/26
    Estimated End: 09/02/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: PA 611/ S Delaware Drive
    Between: Little Creek Road And Belvidere Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/03/26
    Estimated End: 09/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Northampton
    Municipality: Lower Mt Bethel Twp.
    Road Name: Front Street
    Between: Franklin Hill Road And Howell Road
    Type Of Work: Other
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
    Start: 09/04/26
    Estimated End: 09/04/26
    In Effect (time of day): 08:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? Yes


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 81 North
    Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane Closure.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 09/03/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Mahanoy Twp.
    Road Name: Interstate 81 South
    Between: Exit 124 (PA 61) And Exit 131 (PA 54)
    Type Of Work: Pothole Patching
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane closure.
    Start: 09/08/26
    Estimated End: 09/10/26
    In Effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No


    County: Schuylkill
    Municipality: Various
    Road Name: Interstate 81 North
    Between: Exit 134 (Delano) And Exit 138 (PA 309)
    Type Of Work: Median Barrier Repair
    Work Being Done By: PennDOT Contractor
    Type Of Restriction: Daytime
    Restriction: Lane restriction northbound for guide rail repair.
    Start: 08/31/26
    Estimated End: 08/31/26
    In Effect (time of day): 09:00 AM To 03:00 PM
    Will rain cause delays? No
     