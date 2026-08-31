Dunmore, PA – There will be driving lane restrictions/closures in Luzerne County on Interstate 80 eastbound on Monday, August 31, 2026, and Interstate 81 northbound bound on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, for bridge deck repairs.

Interstate 80 eastbound lane restrictions/closures will occur on Monday, August 31, 2026, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, between Mountain Top/Hazleton (Exit 262) and White Haven/Freeland (Exit 273.)

Interstate 81 northbound lane restrictions/closures will occur on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM between Hazleton/Route 924 (Exit 143) and West Hazleton/Route 93 (Exit 145).

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane.

Drivers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict4.

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