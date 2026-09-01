Bridge Deck Pan Installation on Route 115 in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be rolling roadblocks on the exit ramp from Route 115 to Interstate 81 northbound in Wilkes Barre to install deck pans. Work will take place tonight, Tuesday, September 1 through Thursday morning from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM.

PennDOT encourages drivers to take alternate routes if possible.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502

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