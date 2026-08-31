Beam Setting on Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be rolling roadblocks and lane restrictions on the Interstate 81 northbound to set bridge beams at mile marker 157 in Dorrance Township today, August 31.

The rolling roadblock will begin at 1:00 PM for approximately 10 minutes. Traffic delays are expected. The truck parking area of the roadside rest stop at mile marker 156 on Interstate 81 northbound will be closed during the daytime for the operation.

Lane restrictions will be in place beginning at 8:00 PM through Tuesday morning at 6:00 AM.

PennDOT encourages drivers to take alternate routes if possible.

When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high-traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.penndot.pa.gov/D4Results Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties at http://www.penndot.gov/District4.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Jessica Ruddy, jeruddy@pa.gov, (570) 963-4044 or Elizabeth Fabri, efabri@pa.gov, (570) 963-3502

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