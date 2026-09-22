Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a waterline project will take place this week on Millville Road (Route 4009) in Mt. Pleasant Township, Columbia County.

On Thursday, September 24, contractor for Veolia, will be installing new services lines and hydrants between Hemlock Lane and Millertown Road (Route 4001). Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging between the hours of 7:00 PM and 5:00 AM, weather permitting. Paving of the area will take place in a few weeks. A press release will be issued when a date has been scheduled.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

G&M Crawford, Inc., is the prime contractor for this watermain replacement project for Veolia. Work includes excavation, removal of the existing main, installation of the new main, installation of new service lines, backfill, patching, and paving. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of November 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3.

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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