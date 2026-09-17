Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a storm water repair is planned next week on Ridge Road (Route 1052) in Sheshequin Township, Bradford County.

On Tuesday, September 22, drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging on Ridge Road approximately 250 feet from the intersection with Sheshequin Road (Route 1043). Work on the project includes excavation, removal of the damaged pipe, installation of the new pipe, backfill, and patching. Work will take place during daylight hours.

Repair work is anticipated to take one day. In the event if inclement weather work will take place on Wednesday, September 23. This storm water repair project is being completed by Sheshequin Township.

Drivers should be alert, reduce speeds, watch for slow moving or stopped traffic, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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