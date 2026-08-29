5:45 PM UPDATE: Route 15 southbound is open in Lycoming County.

Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that Route 15 southbound is closed between Route 554 in South Williamsport Borough and Route 54 in Clinton Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Interstate 180, Route 405, and Route 54 is in place. Drivers should be alert, reduce speed, and drive with caution.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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