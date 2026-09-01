Montoursville, PA – A median cable barrier project will resume today on Interstate 180 and Route 147 in West Chillisquaque and Delaware townships, Northumberland County.

Starting on Tuesday, September 1, the contractor, Kriger Construction, Inc., will be installing median cable barrier on Route 147 north of the Route 45 interchange near Montandon and will continue north on Interstate 180 east to the Route 44 overpass, which is approximately 2 miles east of Exit 1 (Watsontown/McEwensville). Work will take place in the median; drivers can expect the left (passing) lane to be restricted where work is being performed. Work will be performed Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting.

Kriger Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $2.4 million median cable barrier installation project. Work includes installing cable median barrier in several locations of Route 147 and Interstate 180 in West Chillisquaque and Delaware townships. Work on this project is anticipated to be completed in October 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

# # #